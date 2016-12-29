ICRA assigns investment grade to Rs 5,000cr Citicorp NCD

Dec 29, 2016, 08.50 PM | Source: PTI
Rating agency ICRA today assigned AAA (stable) investment grade to the Rs 5,000 crore NCD programme of Citicorp Finance (India) Limited.
The rating agency has already given rating of PP-MLD AAA on the Rs 2,534.16 crore Market Linked Debenture (MLD) programme, AAA on Rs 450 crore secured bank lines and Rs 5,000 crore Non Convertible Debenture Programme of Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd, ICRA said in a statement today.
The outlook on the long term ratings of the company is 'Stable', it said.
ICRA also has assigned rating of A1+ on the Rs 4,000 crore Commercial Paper programme of the company.
