ICJ to resume Kulbhushan Jadhav’s capital punishment hearing today

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will resume hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. While India will present its written submission before the court today, Pakistan is expected to submit its counter by December 13, 2017.

Jadhav, a 47-year-old former Indian naval officer, is on death row in Pakistan after the country's military in a secret trial in April found him guilty of espionage and terrorism.

India approached the ICJ challenging the capital punishment, which on 18 May asked Pakistan to put on hold the execution until it comes out with a final judgment on the case.