ICICI Securities wants to manage its own IPO, seeks SEBI approval

ICICI Bank’s brokerage arm ICICI Securities is looking to set a new precedent in the market as it has requested Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) permission to manage its own initial public offering (IPO), reports Business Standard.

The move makes ICICI Securities the first investment bank to even come up with that proposal. According to sources, the regulator is actively looking at the idea and might submit its response in a few weeks’ time.

“There is no such precedence. Sebi will check if allowing ICICI Securities to handle its own IPO will result in any conflict of interest. If the regulator is convinced that it will not put at risk the interests of public shareholders, it may give a nod," a legal expert told Business Standard.

Sources also told the paper that though the company may not be allowed to manage its own due diligence, it might be allowed to act as co-book running lead manager for marketing the IPO.

Interestingly, the regulator had in the past allowed ICICI Securities to handle IPOs of sister concerns — ICICI Lombard and ICICI Prudential Life. However, the catch here is, the due diligence part in both the above cases was handled by other companies.

“Sebi had allowed ICICI Securities to take up the mandate of ICICI Lombard and ICICI Prudential Life. However, they were still group firms. In this case, it is handling its own IPO. The regulator might want to take a careful look at this issue," said another legal expert.

The news of ICICI Securities IPO has been going on for a while and many put the valuation of the firm at Rs 25,000 crore. ICICI Securities is one of the biggest institutions in India when it comes to domestic equity fundraising and the firm has been ranked at number five on the Bloomberg IPO league table data having handled eight issues through the year.

Though the idea of managing one’s own IPO is new in India, experts say that it is a common thing across the world. Deutsche Bank, earlier this year, had raised USD 8.6 billion in a two-for-one rights issue which was managed by itself.