ICICI Prudential Life Insurance buys 33.23 lakh shares of DB Corp

On May 5, 2017 Amansa Holdings Private Limited sold 3,772,562 shares of DB Corp at Rs 350.07 per share on the BSE. However, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 3,323,619 shares at Rs 350.00 per share on the BSE.

DB Corp closed at Rs 375.65, up Rs 5.70, or 1.54 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 447.85 and 52-week low Rs 326.30 on 20 October, 2016 and 20 May, 2016, respectively.