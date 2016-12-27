ICICI launches Eazypay mobile app for merchants

Dec 27, 2016, 04.58 PM | Source: PTI

In what it claims to be a first in the country leading private sector lender ICICI Bank today launched 'Eazypay', an app for merchants, retailers and professionals to accept payments on mobiles from multiple digital modes.

In what it claims to be a first in the country leading private sector lender ICICI Bank today launched 'Eazypay', an app for merchants, retailers and professionals to accept payments on mobiles from multiple digital modes.

The Eazypay, based on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) of the National Payment Corporation, allows a person to make payments through credit/debit cards and online banking, and also through the 'Pockets', which is the digital wallet of ICICI Bank, the bank said in a statement.

Any current account holder of ICICI Bank can instantly download the Eazypay app and start using it, it said, adding the facility can also be used by non- ICICI Bank customers.

The app is available on smartphones with Android operating systems now and will shortly be available on the iOS operating system as well.

Commenting on the app, chief executive and managing director Chanda Kochhar described Eazypay as another initiative from the bank to fulfill the vision of digital India.

"I believe that this application will have broader usage base as it allows merchants to collect any amount digitally without any hassles of a daily or monthly limit on collection. Additionally, it can be used by up to 30 employees of a merchant simultaneously to collect payment on their mobile phones," she said.

Tags  ICICI Eazypay ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar iOS smartphones Android

