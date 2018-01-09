App
Jan 09, 2018 03:07 PM IST

ICICI Bank, Ola to offer digital loans, credit cards and ride booking through bank's mobile app

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Popular mobile app for transportation Ola has tied up with ICICI Bank, the country's largest private sector bank, to offer customers and drivers integrated products and services including digital loans, credit cards and payment, and also Ola ride booking, through the bank’s mobile app.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer the following:

  • Ola booking facility on ICICI Bank’s mobile banking platforms -- ‘iMobile’ and ‘Pockets’



  • Access to instant small ticket digital credit instantaneously through real-time credit assessment from ICICI Bank to Ola customers. The entire process will be completely digital, without requiring any paperwork.



  • Enable digital payments to drivers: ICICI Bank will offer a‘Pay Direct’ card for Ola’s driver-partners to get their daily earnings directly into their ‘Pay Direct’ card accounts. Additionally, driver-partners can also swipe this card at merchant outlets for their purchases.



  • Co-branded credit card: ICICI Bank will launch a new co-branded credit card in association with Ola. Using this card, customers will witness an enhanced experience through several offers such as cashbacks and accelerated reward points.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Olasaid, Mobility and banking, both play a key role in fostering inclusive growth and creating lasting development benefits. This alliance will provide increased convenience to customers on both the platforms as well as hundreds of thousands of driver partners.”

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “These new propositions will help Ola’s driver-partners to manage their finances in a better way, while also enable customers of Ola to get easy access to instant credit in a simple and secured manner. Furthermore, ICICI Bank customers will get the dual benefit of booking a cab and making payments directly through their ‘iMobile’ and ‘Pockets’ application.”

