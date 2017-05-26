ICICI Bank hits fresh 52-week high; CLSA maintains buy, target Rs 380

Moneycontrol News

Shares of ICICI Bank hit a fresh 52-week high intraday Friday with the stock hitting the level of Rs 322. Global investment bank CLSA’s annual report indicates that the company's corporate segment’s losses widened due to weak growth and high credit costs while its stressed loan ratio was at 16 percent but divergence vs the RBI was low at 1 percent of loans (in-line with earlier indications). But the retail segment delivered a 38 percent rise in profit aided by healthy growth in loans, Casa and fees.

The bank is de-risking loans by growing in segments like working capital loans, and hence RWA/assets fell by 300bp to 81 percent. Performance of subsidiaries was mixed: domestic fared well, but overseas banking subsidiaries disappointed. With its valuation at a discount to peers and a potential reduction in stressed loans, we see scope for a rerating. ICICI Bank is among our top picks with a new target price of Rs 380 from Rs 350.

Corporate segment losses widen on higher stress but retail profit up 38 percent In FY17, ICICI’s corporate business losses rose sharply due to a weaker top line and a rise in credit costs. This reflects a high stressed loan ratio, at 16 percent of loans, which lifted credit costs, while NPL coverage is at 40 percent, the buffer has improved. Still, divergence in NPLs between ICICI’s & the RBI’s assessment was limited to 1 percent of loans and is fully adjusted now. The retail segment continues to scale-up with 19 percent loan growth, a 28 percent rise in Casa to 50 percent of total, a faster rise in fees and manageable credit costs. As a result, retail profit rose 38 percent Y-o-Y, and has tripled in three years. The bank’s investment in digital platforms can help to further improve productivity/profit.

Incremental growth from low risk segments, RWA/asset falls 300bps. The bank is focussing on de-risking its loan-book & this is reflected in growth being led by working capital corp. loans like cash-credit/overdrafts, lending to better rated companies and PSUs and a decline in exposure to riskier sectors. Even growth in contingent liabilities was led by derivatives. Although, with a faster rise in unsecured retail loans, its share of unsecured loans has risen to 21 percent. The bank’s RWA/asset ratio declined >300bps Y-o-Y to 81 percent, and despite growth in assets its Core Tier I CAR rose 70bps Y-o-Y to 14 percent.

CLSA maintains a buy on ICICI Bank, the stock trades at a discount to peers but can rerate. The brokerage firm has raised earnings a bit and target to Rs 380 from Rs 350 and value the bank at a 1.7x March-19CL.