IBM, Vmware to launch centre of excellence in India

American tech major IBM today said it is launching its first centre of excellence, in association with Vmware, to serve enterprises' needs on the cloud.

"The customers will have the ability to interact with teams from both IBM and Vmware through the centre of excellence," Vikas Arora, the company's newly appointed head for the cloud business in the country, told PTI.

He said the centre will not have a physical location per se and work will be carried out from across both the partners' facilities in the country or even from client locations, given the benefits of the cloud.

The centre will do more than an advisory, and will include 'show and tell' which will involve coming up with proof of concepts for clients, he said.

Arora, however, declined to divulge the exact resources which are being devoted for the initiative by both the partners.

"The centre of excellence intends to bring knowledge, resources and infrastructure for enterprise customers who move their workloads to a secure, compatible hybrid cloud solution, leading to an improved user experience and commercial benefits for their IT operations," a company statement said.

He said the company operates a data centre in Chennai since 2015, which is one of the 51 spread across 20 countries.

The company has signed up a slew of cloud customers in the country, including Kalyan Jewellers, Honda Cars, fashion designers and banking and financial services clients.

For the jewellery chain, the company is working to digitally transform the retail experience, while for the car company, efforts are directed at accelerating market launch of new services.