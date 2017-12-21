IBC is likely to be amended next Budget. Here are the likely changes expected

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Act is expected to go through a set of changes next Budget. Since the Act was brought to force just last year, the IBC panel is looking into the suggestions which will help them join the missing links of the Act.

An Economic Times report, quoting sources, said there are chances that some of these changes can be a part of the finance bill.

The report says that the reason for some changes to be a part of the finance bill is that involving the assets' tax-transfer under resolution process as there is a demand that stressed assets transfer should not be taxed.

One of the major changes which have already been made to the IBC this year is that the defaulting company's promoters from regaining control of the company by acquiring the assets in the resolution process.

The ordinance also bars guarantors to the debtors, those with loans classified as NPAs for at least a year, those convicted for more than two years, disqualified directors, the firms barred by SEBI, among others.

Along with these amendments, here's what is expected in the future -

Promoters of medium and small enterprises

One of the changes that are expected is that the promoters of the small and medium enterprises will be allowed to bid in the resolution process.

Corporate guarantors

On one hand, where guarantors to the debtors were not allowed to bid, the ET report points out that this bar can be lifted if the guarantors have fulfilled their part or if it has not been invoked.

Eligibility criteria

Along with guarantors, eligibility criteria is in the works to be prescribed to prospective resolution applicants keeping in mind the complexity and scale of business operations. Adding to this, another section will be added clearly stating those ineligible to participate in the resolution process.