HZL gets green nod for Rs 1,200 cr Zawar Mines expansion proj

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has got environment clearance for its Rs 1,200 crore Zawar Mines expansion project in Rajasthan.

The world's second largest zinc producer wants to expand the production capacity of Lead-Zinc and ore beneficiation at its Zawar Group of underground mines located in Sarada district.

"The Environment Ministry has examined the HZL's proposal.

Based on the recommendations of the expert advisory committee, the ministry has given the environment clearance (EC) for expansion of production capacity of its Zawar group of underground mines," a senior government official said.

The cost of the expansion project is estimated to be at Rs 1,200 crore. The EC to the project is subject to certain conditions, the official said.

The green nod to HZL for the project was given on January 5, the official added.

As per the proposal, the production capacity of both Lead-Zinc and Ore beneficiation will be increased from 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 4 MTPA.

The Zawar group of mines in Rajasthan, the oldest Lead-Zinc mines in the country, is spread over an area of 3,620 hectare and had reserves of 13.71 million tonnes and resource of 73.67 million tonnes as on April 1, 2015.

Although the present production capacities of zinc are sufficient to meet the domestic requirement, the company wants to exploit Lead-Zinc deposits to meet long-term demand.

Udaipur-based HZL has its operations in exploration, mining, ore processing, smelting and refining of zinc, lead and silver. It is also a major producer of sulphuric acid, as a by-product of lead-zinc metal processing. HZL also has interest in wind and thermal power generation.