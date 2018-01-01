App
Jan 01, 2018 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai sales up 10% in December at 62,899 units

Domestic sales of the company, however, rose marginally to 40,158 units last month as compared to 40,057 units in December 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a 10 per cent increase in total sales at 62,899 units in December.

The company had sold 57,164 units in December 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

Exports grew by 32.9 per cent in December at 22,741 units as against 17,107 units in December 2016.

Exports grew by 32.9 per cent in December at 22,741 units as against 17,107 units in December 2016.

For the calendar year 2017, the company posted domestic sales of 5,27,320 units, up 5.4 per cent from 5,00,539 units in 2016. PTI MSSHyundai sales up 10% in December at 62,899 units

 

