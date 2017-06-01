App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 01, 2017 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai sales up 1.6% at 42,007 units in May

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a 1.6 percent increase in domestic sales at 42,007 units in May.

Hyundai sales up 1.6% at 42,007 units in May

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a 1.6 percent increase in domestic sales at 42,007 units in May.

The company had sold 41,351 units in May 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director Sales and Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said the company maintained growth momentum in passenger vehicles on the strength of Grand i10, Elite i20, Creta and the newly launched all new Xcent.

tags #HMIL #Hyundai Motor India Ltd

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.