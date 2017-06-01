Hyundai sales up 1.6% at 42,007 units in May

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a 1.6 percent increase in domestic sales at 42,007 units in May.

The company had sold 41,351 units in May 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director Sales and Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said the company maintained growth momentum in passenger vehicles on the strength of Grand i10, Elite i20, Creta and the newly launched all new Xcent.