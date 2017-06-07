Hyundai focusing on greater R&D in India to improve local tastes

Korean car brand Hyundai is giving more teeth to its Hyderabad-based research and development unit as part of its plans to pump in Rs 5,000 crore into India.

The 300-strong batch of engineers stationed at the India Quality Centre (INQC) in Hyderabad is presently working on tuning Hyundai’s global products to suit Indian tastes. This centre is one of only five quality centres that Hyundai has globally.

Plans for the centre could include more developmental work that would focus on Indian consumers, their choice and preferences. India would play a bigger role in Hyundai’s global product development activities as the country is already the third biggest car market in the world after China and the US.

Presently most of the product developmental work goes on at Hyundai’s development centre in Korea. Its top selling products like the Elite i20, Grand i10 and the Creta were created in Korea.

Hyundai’s greater focus on the Indian market comes after car market leader Maruti Suzuki committed to pumping Rs 1,900 crore into its Rohtak, Haryana-based R&D facility.

Maruti has successfully expanded its R&D base to reduce dependence on its parent company’s facility in Japan. Some of its top-selling models were a product of the India R&D center. These include the Vitara Brezza and now-phased out Dzire.

Hyundai has committed to expanding and strengthening its product line with eight new launches equipped with new technologies out of which three will be new segment products and five will be Full Model Change, apart from regular product enhancements and facelifts. The company also wants to introduce new technologies in the Indian market such as mild and full hybrids, automatic manual transmission and turbo gasoline engine.

“Of the three new segment products we want to introduce a new family oriented concept and design led product, followed by a sub-4 meter sports utility vehicle in first half of 2019”, said a note sent by Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai has a market share of 16.7 percent in the domestic car market. Its last year’s sales stood at 509,705 units making it the second biggest seller in India, according to data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

“INQC is established to improve the product quality by deeply understanding needs of the customers. The centre primarily focuses on ‘Top Level Safety Quality’ through proactive communicating and understanding the customer feedbacks to eliminate potential risks. The centre will also significantly monitor aspects including vehicle durability, unexpected safety issues, system and vehicles bench marking”, said the note.

The new centre brings in equipments used for examination of vehicle communication and complete engine diagnosis. The centre also studies new cars from their pilot stage till its launch in the market. The pilot stage cars, at each development stage are checked for both, static and dynamic tests to ensure high quality products.

Over the last few years Hyundai has shifted focus to premium priced cars such as i20, Creta, Elantra and Tucson. This is a major shift from its earlier focus which was small, price sensitive models such as Santro and i10, both of which have been phased out by the company.