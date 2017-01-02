Hyundai Motor achieves domestic sales milestone of 5 lakh units

The company registered cumulative sales of 6,62,054 units with a growth of 2.9 percent in 2016.
Jan 02, 2017, 01.27 PM

Hyundai Motor India on January 1 announced that it has achieved a sales milestone of 5,00,537 units in 2016 registering a growth of 5.2 percent .

Commenting on HMIL’s performance in Calendar year 2016, YK Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “ 2016 has been an Year of Excellence for Hyundai in India achieving various milestones - Celebrating 20 years in India, the roll out of 7 Millionth car in November’16, crossing the 5 lakh domestic sales in CY2016 and the fastest 50,000 unit sales in the month of October.
"The launch of All new Elantra and Tucson have created new benchmarks in their respective segments signifying Hyundai as a trendsetter brand in India. Hyundai brands have also scored top rankings in both quality and design parameters in IQS and APEAL studies.

"Hyundai, a lifetime partner in automobile and beyond, will continue to bring world-class products, services to the customers and be a socially responsible corporate to realize long term vision of being the most loved and trusted brand.”

