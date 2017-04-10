App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai launches updated Elite i20 priced upto Rs 9.09 lakh

Hyundai Motor India today launched an updated version of its premium hatchback Elite i20 priced between Rs 5.36 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The petrol variants of the car are priced between Rs 5.36 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 8.51 lakh.

The new 2017 Elite i20 comes with various new features including six-airbags making it the only car in its segment with front dual, side and curtain airbags.

"The Elite i20 has been a runaway global success, selling over 3 lakh units since its launch in 2014. The new 2017 Elite i20, with more first-in-segment features will further enhance the brand's appeal," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Managing Director and CEO Y K Koo said in a statement.

The hatchback now comes with 7.0 touchscreen audio video navigation with smartphone connectivity supporting Apple CarPlay, Android auto and mirror link features for the technology savvy customers.

Other features include smart entry, rear AC vents, diamond cut alloys, ABS, rear defogger and fog lamps among others.

