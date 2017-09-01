Hyundai domestic sales grow 9% to 47,103 units in August
HMIL Director, sales and marketing, Rakesh Srivastava said August sales were boosted by strong response to the newly launched Verna that received more than 7,000 bookings within 10 days of launch.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported 9 per cent increase in domestic sales at 47,103 units in August.
The company had sold 43,201 units in August 2016, HMIL said in a statement.
HMIL Director, sales and marketing, Rakesh Srivastava said August sales were boosted by strong response to the newly launched Verna that received more than 7,000 bookings within 10 days of launch.