Sep 06, 2017 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hunt down black money in banks: PMO instructs IT officials

On the other hand, the PMO has instructed the IT department to go soft on those who have become GST compliant despite never filing income tax returns "at least" for the current financial year.

Moneycontrol News 

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has strictly mandated the Income Tax department to crack down on all the black money deposited during the demonetization phase which began on November 8, 2016, according to Economic Times quoting sources.

A high-ranking government official informed the Economic Times (ET) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the IT officials to inspect all the banks in a speech made at a private meeting of the Tax Department's annual event named Rajaswa Gyan Sangam. Modi's speech was made to the Finance Ministry's Revenue Department, CBDT and CBEC last Friday-Saturday.

The crack down order comes a few days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a statement which revealed that 99 percent of the demonetized Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes had returned to the banking sector.

Sources told ET that the income tax department is now gearing up to attack all the "suspicious" and "unusual deposits" which were made in the demonetization aftermath. To detect "unusual" activity, the IT officials are going to cross-check the deposits with income tax returns prior to demonetization and probe the source of funds.

Jan Dhan accounts, which saw bulk deposits reaching up to Rs 64,564 crore during the demonetization era, is likely to be put on the IT radar.

On the other hand, the PMO has instructed the IT department to go soft on those who have become GST compliant despite never filing income tax returns "at least" for the current financial year. The PMO has also asked them to not spare the ones who have not complied with GST post its rollout in July.

