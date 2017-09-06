HUL's new unit in Assam starts commercial production

The Rs 1000 crore personal care products unit of Hindustan Uniliver Ltd at Doomdooma in Assam today began Commercial production.

Assam Chief Minister Arbananda Sonowal and Global CEO of Uniliver Paul Polman jointly inaugurated the new unit, the fourth in the state.

Polman said that Uniliver is committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' plan.

The unit, he said, was brought into production within 300 days from the day the idea was conceived.

The chief minister requested Polman to consider opening of units of HUL in Lower Assam and Cachar and particularly in Karimganj. The new personal care products unit would augment the production capacity making the factory a strategic sourcing site for the company along with its partners, HUL India CEO Sanjeev Mehta said.

The new unit at Doomdooma would provide direct employment to 1750 youths in the region, he said.

HUL is also working with NGOs and local authorities to set up necessary infrastructure which would help impart skills to the local youth, he said.

Mehta said that HUL had a long standing presence in Doomdooma ever since 2001 with three manufacturing units producing personal care products like shampoos, skin creams, lotions and toothpaste.