Hughes bags Rs 45 cr satellite broadband deal from ONGC

Satellite broadband firm Hughes Communications India today announced that India's largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has selected its JUPITERTM System to revamp and upgrade its existing satellite network across India.
Dec 20, 2016, 10.30 PM | Source: PTI

Satellite broadband firm Hughes Communications India today announced that India's largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has selected its JUPITERTM System to revamp and upgrade its existing satellite network across India.

Satellite broadband firm Hughes Communications India today announced that India's largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ( ONGC ), has selected its JUPITERTM System to revamp and upgrade its existing satellite network across India.

"We are very proud to have been awarded this important project by ONGC, amid a tough competitive tender scenario," Hughes India Director Partho Banerjee said in a statement.

Valued at over Rs 45 crore the project will be carried out on a turnkey basis and will include new network installations, upgrades and network transition across 94 fixed sites and 112 nomadic sites with comprehensive maintenance for two years, the statement said.

Under the project Hughes India will implement the JUPITER System to augment its existing C-Band Network with the latest high-throughput satellite technology.

The upgraded network will be able to deliver reliable multi-service data, voice, and video traffic with high spectral efficiency across nearly 200 offshore and onshore oil and gas platforms, drilling rigs and vessels, including enterprise managed services in locations spread across the country.

