Huge cash pile and turnaround in steel industry will benefit this miniratna company

Moneycontrol Research

MOIL, the largest manganese ore producer in India, is among the very few state-owned companies that command a return-on-equity in excess of 30 percent. It’s a debt-free company consistently making high positive operating cash flows with a generous dividend distribution track record. Moreover, it is sitting on a cash pile of close to Rs 2,200 crore which is more than one-half of its Rs 4,300 crore market capitalisation.

In fact, because of the cash in its books, its stock is cheap at the current market price. To put it in perspective, after adjusting the current market capitalization against an estimated FY19 cash in the books of Rs 3000 crore, it is trading at forward P/E ratio of 2.4 times its FY19 earnings, which is considered reasonable for a business with high return ratios.

The state-owned MOIL with an annual produce of close to 1.3 million tonnes of manganese is almost a monopoly in the industry. Manganese, which is a silver gray metal, is used in the steel industry as an input largely in value-added steel.

India imports close to 10 million tonnes of manganese annually as its total annual production of 2 million hardly meets the domestic demand. However, companies like MOIL are now aiming to increase their production capacity from 1.3 million tonnes annually to 2.5 million tonnes by the end of 2020, which is a growth of about 18 percent annually.

The year 2016 was a very difficult time for the steel industry globally. This also had an impact on companies like MOIL and NMDC, which supplies inputs to these companies. Apparently, during 2016 when the steel industry was hit the hardest, MOIL's profits fell from Rs 102 crore in Q4FY15 to Rs 1.4 crore by the end of Q4FY16. Thankfully, since there was no debt in the books it was able to ride the downturn. Also, MOIL is one of the lowest-cost producers in the world, which essentially makes sure that even if the prices fall in the downturn the ability to remain profitable is immense compared to others who resort to production cuts.

Today, the steel industry is riding a wave. Steel cycle has recovered with India's steel production growing at 5 percent in April 2017 as against a decline of 2.7 percent in March 2017. Rating agency CARE expects steel consumption to grow at 8-10 percent in FY18. This is huge as against a mere 0.89 percent growth in steel production during FY16.

What is important is MOIL has a great advantage in terms of its operating leverage. Recovery in steel cycle is leading to higher realisation and thus higher EBITDA. Its realisation per tonne had dipped from Rs 895 in FY15 to Rs 644 a tonne in FY16. This is now expected to reach to around Rs 1,100 a tonne by end of FY19.

A combination of both higher realisation and volumes will have a huge impact on operating profits. For instance, EBIDTA per tonne will now move from Rs 93.7 in FY16 to Rs 453 a tonne in FY18 and further to Rs 570 a tonne in FY19.