Nov 28, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Huge blast, fire in Tel Aviv area, likely accidental: Report

The explosion and fire occurred at a hardware store in the Jaffa area, reports said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A large explosion and fire has rocked an area of Tel Aviv resulting in casualties, though it appeared the incident was accidental, Israeli media reported today.

The explosion and fire occurred at a hardware store in the Jaffa area, reports said.

There were conflicting reports on casualties, with Haaretz newspaper saying three people were killed, while other news media reported various numbers for wounded.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Haaretz reported that the incident was likely not criminal, though an investigation was ongoing.

