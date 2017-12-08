Huawei to launch first AI enabled phone in India on January 8

Smartphone maker Huawei will launch its first artificial intelligence (AI) enabled smartphone Honor View 10 on January 8 in India that will be able to sense as to who is using the handset and customise functions accordingly.

"The Honor View 10 will be available from January 8, 2018 in selected markets, including Western Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain), India, Malaysia, Russia and United States," Honor President George Zhao said here.

The AI-based VoLTE-enabled 4G smartphone series will be able to sense who is using the phone, translate messages as per preferred language of the owner of the device, sense functionality preference of the user, of the owner and transpose user face picture on animated character.

The 64 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM powered AI phone has been priced at Euro 499, Zhao said.

The price of Honor View 10 in India will soon be notified but as per sources it is expected to be priced below Rs 40,000 a unit to counter AI enabled phones of Apple and Google (Pixel).

The company has started selling 4G VoLTE smartphone Honor 7X for Rs 12,999 having 32 GB internal storage and Rs 15,999 a unit for model with 64 GB internal storage on Amazon.

Huawei claims to have almost doubled shipments of Honor smartphones in India this year as compared to 2016. It sells the Honor smartphones online and plans to further ramp up its manufacturing facility in India.