Huawei hands out pink slips to 30% of India workforce in 2017

Fierce competition, consolidation and financial stress in the Indian telecom industry forced Chinese telecommunication equipment and services company Huawei Technologies to trim its workforce in India by a third, according to the report published in The Economic Times.

The report said the company laid off almost 30 percent of employees in 2017 due to decreasing telecom business, network shutdown and performance review.

While replying to the query by the financial daily on the job cut, the Chief Executive of Huawei India said, "Huawei is a dynamic organisation and dynamism comes from our working policy. We put all resources to motivate our good performers, at the same time, never stop to manage the low and poor performers."

The decision to let these employees go was also influenced by the country’s second and third largest telecom players, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, respectively, to merge. Huawei had bagged several contracts from these companies to roll out 4G services in several circles.

Smaller telecom players such as Telenor India and Tata Tele sold their business to market leader Bharti Airtel, while others like Reliance Communication closed its voice business and Aircel closing down services in six circles.

Huawei had approximately 180,000 employees worldwide as of 2016 and is the ninth largest information technology in the world, according to Fortune.