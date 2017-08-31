App
Aug 31, 2017 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hexaware Technologies promoter hires bankers for additional bond issue

HT Global IT Solutions Holdings has hired Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators for a proposed additional bond issuance.

Hexaware Technologies promoter hires bankers for additional bond issue

HT Global IT Solutions Holdings has hired Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators for a proposed additional bond issuance. The company will hold meetings or calls with fixed-income investors in Hong Kong and Singapore from Monday.

HT Global is a Mauritius-based holding company with one asset - Baring Asia Private Equity's 71.23 percent stake in India-listed IT solutions provider Hexaware Technologies.

The HT Global  priced the 144A/Reg S USD 300 million five-year non-call two bonds in July last year at 99.482 to yield 7.125 percent.

Hexaware has filed part of offering memorandum to the Indian stock exchange so that Indian shareholders get the information related to company which is available across the globe.

