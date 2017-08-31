Hexaware Technologies promoter hires bankers for additional bond issue
HT Global IT Solutions Holdings has hired Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators for a proposed additional bond issuance.
HT Global IT Solutions Holdings has hired Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators for a proposed additional bond issuance. The company will hold meetings or calls with fixed-income investors in Hong Kong and Singapore from Monday.
HT Global is a Mauritius-based holding company with one asset - Baring Asia Private Equity's 71.23 percent stake in India-listed IT solutions provider Hexaware Technologies.
The HT Global priced the 144A/Reg S USD 300 million five-year non-call two bonds in July last year at 99.482 to yield 7.125 percent.