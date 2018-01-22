App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 22, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

HSIL sets up plumbing pipes manufacturing facility in Telangana

The company spent Rs 160 crore for setting up the facility and aims to add an income of Rs 800 crore from the plumbing pipes segment to the firm's over all turnover in the next five years, HSIL's vice chairman and managing director Sandip Somany told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sanitary-ware maker HSIL said today it has ventured into the household plumbing pipes segment.

A manufacturing facility for plumbing pipes was inaugurated yesterday at Isnapur in Sangareddy district near here.

The company spent Rs 160 crore for setting up the facility and aims to add an income of Rs 800 crore from the plumbing pipes segment to the firm's over all turnover in the next five years, HSIL's vice chairman and managing director Sandip Somany told reporters here.

"Venturing into pipes segment is a natural extension of our product portfolio of bathroom product streams.

"We aspire to be among the top four brands in the country in the next five years and are confident of achieving this given that we plan to expand our pipes business by leveraging our current brand, sales and distribution network," Somany said.

The HSIL plant at Isnapur has a total production capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes.

There are plans to scale up the production capacity up to 60,000 MT by 2020 in order to emerge as a key player in the CPVC and UPVC pipes and fittings segment, he added.

Replying to a query, he said the company's board has approved a Rs 250 crore capex plan which will be utilised by the end of next year.

The company expects about 8 per cent growth in revenues during the current fiscal. Last year, it reported Rs 2,230 crore topline.

tags #Business #Companies #HSIL #Sandip Somany

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.