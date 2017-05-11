App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 11, 2017 01:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

HPCL seeks gasoil as refinery starts maintenance: Sources

The company is seeking 60,000 tonnes of gasoil with a sulphur content of 40 parts per million for delivery into Visakhapatnam over May 25 to 30, a tender document seen by Reuters showed.

HPCL seeks gasoil as refinery starts maintenance: Sources

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking gasoil amid planned maintenance at its 180,000 barrels-per-day Bathinda refinery, three industry sources said on Thursday.

The company is seeking 60,000 tonnes of gasoil with a sulphur content of 40 parts per million for delivery into Visakhapatnam over May 25 to 30, a tender document seen by Reuters showed.

The tender closes on May 15.

HPCL seldom imports gasoil in the spot market as the company is well-balanced with its demand and supply, the sources said.

It is seeking gasoil as its Bathinda refinery started planned maintenance this week that will last for about one-and-a-half months, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

India's gasoil demand growth has slowed to about 3 percent a year from a peak of 8 to 9 percent after a government decision to abolish high-value currency bills hurt small businesses, the source said.

But increased infrastructure projects will likely cause a rebound in demand for the industrial and transport fuel by second half of the year or first half of next year, the source said.

tags #Business #gasoil #Hindustan Petroleum Corp #HPCL

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.