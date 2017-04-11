HPCL, Rajasthan govt settle differences over refinery project

Hindustan Petroleum Corp and the Rajasthan government have settled differences over the financial aspects of the company's proposed Rs 40,000-crore refinery in the state's Barmer district.

"We have finalised financial assessment of HPCL's Rajasthan refinery project and expect to work on it soon," Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said today on the sidelines of Network18's two-day Global Natural Resources Conclave.

The Vasundhara Raje government, which came to power in 2014, sat down to redraw the terms of the agreement that the oil marketing company had signed with the previous Ashok Gehlot regime for the 9 mtpa refinery.

The Raje government alleged the terms of the agreement placed unnecessary burden on it.

According to the original agreement, the state had to pay an interest-free loan of Rs 3,736 crore every year for 15 years, which would have added a financial burden of Rs 56,000 crore on the state government.

The state government wanted HPCL to settle for an internal rate of return of 12-13 percent as against the 15 percent that the Gehlot government had assured it.

A March 30 Press Trust of India news report had quoted Raje as saying that as per the revised terms, the interest free loan will reduce to Rs 1,123 crore per annum and the financial burden to Rs 16,845 crore.