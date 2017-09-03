App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 03, 2017 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

HPC(D) faction's peace talks with Mizoram govt fizzle out

The state government rejected the conditions as its stance was that there should be no conditions for holding talks.

HPC(D) faction's peace talks with Mizoram govt fizzle out

The proposed peace talks between Mizoram government and a faction of Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) did not materialise as the state government rejected the conditions put forward by it, a senior state government official said.

"The HPC(D) faction led by Lalhmingthanga Senate set pre-conditions like the establishment of an autonomous district council under the sixth schedule of the Constitution in the Hmar community concentrated area and tripartite talks by the inclusion of a senior official from the Centre," he said.

The state government rejected the conditions as its stance was that there should be no conditions for holding talks, he said.

The talks were to be held in August end.

Peace parleys with the major faction led by H Zosangbera would soon resume and the next round of talks was likely to be the last official level talks as it would be elevated to the political level, he said.

Senate was the founder president of the HPC (D) when the outfit went underground, soon after the surrender of HPC cadres following the agreement inked with Mizoram government in July 1994.

He was ousted as president by the Zosangbera faction after he signed Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the Manipur government along with the Kuki militant groups allegedly without consulting other leaders including the outfit's "Army Chief" Lalropuia Famhoite.

tags #HPC(D) #Mizoram #world

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.