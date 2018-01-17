HP launches 3D printers in India for Rs 2.5 crore

Technology giant HP today launched its 3D printing solution in India, at prices starting from Rs 2.5 crore, to tap into sectors like manufacturing, education and defence.

3D printing refers to creation of a three-dimensional object in which layers of materials are formed with computers controlling the process.

HP's Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution will be available in India primarily through the company's specialised partners. It has signed up Imaginarium and Adroitec as the first resellers of its 3D printers for India.

"Industry 4.0 is being impacted by a range of technologies -- Internet of Things, Cloud etc. The launch of our 3D printers in India comes at a time when the government is pushing manufacturing in India and we see a lot of potential for our printers," HP India Managing Director Sumeer Chandra told PTI.

He added that the product would be aimed at sectors like manufacturing, defence, healthcare, education and product labs as well as service bureaus that provide printing as a service.

The price tag of Rs 2.50 crore includes pre and post processing unit, the 3D printer and initial consumables. It also includes 3-year maintenance and service contract.

Chandra explained that using 3D printing, making prototypes is faster and competitively priced with current options.

He added that these 3D printers also allow for better customisation.

According to industry reports, the global 3D printing market is expected to be worth over USD 32 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 25 per cent between 2017 and 2023.

The reports attribute the growth to factors like ease of development of customised products, ability to reduce overall manufacturing costs, and government investments in the 3D printing projects for the development and deployment of the technology.

As per a 6Wresearch, the Indian 3D printer market is expected to cross USD 79 million by 2021, with automotive applications accounting for the biggest chunk of business.

Currently, the printers use plastic as raw material. However, HP has announced its intent to use metal and colours for the 3D printers in future.