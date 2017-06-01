How the Suprajit and Phoenix merger offers a good arbitrage opportunity

Moneycontrol Research

If one holds on to the shares of Phoenix Lamps, there is a very high probability of making good 12 percent arbitrage money. In 2015, Suprajit Engineering had bought 61.93 percent stake in Phoenix Lamps from the private equity player Actis Capital.

The board of Suprajit, later in April 2016, approved the merger of Phoenix Lamps with Suprajit. Based on the valuations, Suprajit offered four shares for every five shares held by shareholders in Phoenix, which works out to a share swap ratio of 1:0.8.

If one has 100 shares of Phoenix Lamps at current market price of Rs 206 they will be worth Rs 20,600. Based on the swap ratio, if these 100 shares of Phoenix are swapped today with the Suprajit's share, which is trading at Rs 291 a share they will be worth Rs 23,280, which is an arbitrage profit of Rs 2,120 or 13 percent.

However, investors might have to wait for another 2 months as the company is still in the process of seeking a final approval. It is quite possible that when approval nears, the price gap or discount will effectively narrow down.

"The merger is already cleared by both the exchanges and minority shareholders are not worried; only one or two more hearings are pending with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and you would see the deal going through may be in the next 50-60 days," said N Arunagiri, Founder, portfolio management company TrustLine.

What is at risk?

One will also have to be mindful of the returns which may differ in case the share price of Suprajit falls. A correction of Rs 2.5 per share in Suprajit's stock price will narrow down the arbitrage gain by about 1 percent.

Meanwhile, irrespective of the arbitrage money there are still merits to be invested in Suprajit as it has developed a great franchise and leading position in mechanical cables supplied to all the leading auto OEMs.

"Suprajit has a long track record of maintaining robust earnings growth (29 percent annually over FY08-16) combined with the healthy return on equity (average of 19.3 percent). It has built a formidable leadership in domestic auto cables but, more importantly, its inorganic growth strategy appears well thought out, which is a key but elusive success factor in the Indian auto component industry," said, Ashivin Shetty who is tracking the company at Ambit Capital.

It is now leveraging its capabilities with the expansion in other product categories largely through the inorganic route. It earlier acquired the US-based Wescon, which is the supplier of non-auto cables. With the Phoenix, which is a leading player in domestic automotive halogen headlamps, it will further aim to capture the value in the automotive space.