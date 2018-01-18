How the next generation of Mohan brothers are planning to lift Old Monk's spirits

The demise of Mohan Meakin Chairman and Managing Director Brigadier Kapil Mohan left his nephews to stop Old Monk from reaching the bottom of the barrel, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Hemant and Vinay Mohan knew fully well the journey undertaken by their father and their uncle to help Old Monk become at one point the largest selling brand of rum in the world. However, changing times did not see the company following suit.

From a record 8 million cases, the rum with a touch of vanilla essence was selling at an all time low of 3.5 million cases. Hemant Mohan, who became the Managing Director last year, is trying his best to make the ubiquitous dark rum to stay relevant.

There have been a spate of new launches, brand extensions and the creation of premium brands such as the Old Monk Gold Reserve, Old Monk Supreme and limited edition launches. Hemant also plants to launch a collector’s edition with gold, silver or a crystal laden bottle.

A spark was rekindled in the Old Monk sales as they sold 5 million cases.

The company also managed to shed a significant amount of debt in three years, pulling it down to Rs 53 crore from Rs 87 crore in the last fiscal.

The distillery also doubled its net profit to Rs 6.97 crore with a flat operating income growth at Rs 465.57 crore.

The duo is also looking to take Barcardi head on by entering the ready-to-drink (RTD) segment. Old Monk also hopes to make a splash with its own cola, cranberry and mojito flavours as well as the canonical apple and orange white rum extensions

A similar exercise is carried out with the Solan brand — Mohan Meakin’s whiskey offering. The company recently introduced the Solan Gold single malt with a rare release of just 3500 cases.

The food portfolio of Mohan Meakin will also need attention as it accounts for 10 percent of the sales.