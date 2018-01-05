How rising oil prices impact the Indian economy

Oil prices have been rising steadily, reaching their highest level since 2015. Demonstrations in Iran, OPEC’s third-biggest oil producer, and tensions between the US and North Korea are also responsible for the bullish trend in prices.

With WTI crude at about USD 61 and Brent crude at USD 67, it could have an impact on India, the world’s third-largest oil importer. Crude oil prices impact costs of petrol and diesel. In New Delhi, last week diesel prices reached an all-time high of Rs.59.38 per litre.

Fuel prices are not regulated in India, and oil marketing companies set fuel prices on a daily basis. Higher fuel prices could result in higher consumer price inflation (CPI).

Citing UBS research, an Economic Times report says, "a 10 percent rise in crude prices could increase CPI inflation by around 25 basis points if the OMCs were to pass on the full increase to consumers and if there is no excise duty cut.”

Rising oil prices could lead to a deteriorating current account deficit (CAD) for India, which had hit a multi-year low in FY17.