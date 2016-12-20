Housing fin cos expected to grow at 18-19%: PNB Housing Finance

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Sanjaya Gupta, MD of PNB Housing Finance said that he expects the market size in the housing finance sector to get re-defined next year.

He believes that a combination of GST rollout and demonetisation will re-engineer the market size.

There has been no geographic distinction in the payment behaviour so far after demonetization, he averred.

Housing finance companies are expected to grow at 18-19 percent in terms of loan growth, he added.

Third quarter in terms of disbursements could be flat at Q2 levels.

Admitting that there was a slight hiccup in repayments in November 2016 post demonetization, he said that people have found ways to pay back their loans in December 2016.



Below is the transcript of Sanjaya Gupta’s interview to Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Latha: Can you just describe to us what the last 40 days have meant in terms of business?



A: It has been a flat curve whether it comes on business growth or on collections. Let me tell you, December is looking a little better than November on both collections as well as on business. So, things are stabilising now.



Latha: So, when you say flat, do you mean that you did not add to your loan book at all? No loans were given? Or did your loan book shrink because people paid back. They had the freedom to pay back with old notes?



A: No, we are in a housing finance company (HFC). So we were not authorised along with banks to collect repayments by the old currency and as I keep saying, bounce of cheques or delinquencies do not mean that they are non-performing asset (NPA) accounts. So, that had gone up a little in November, but in December we are finding that people have found a way to repay and the cheque bouncing or the default levels have almost come back to the normal situation pre-demonetisation.



Latha: So, you will end the quarter with any change in your NPAs at all?



A: I do not think so and I cannot be giving forward looking statements as a listed company. So, let us wait for December 31. I am hopeful that our NPAs will be one of the lowest in the industry as they have been quarter on quarter. By the way, Q2 and Q3 in the Indian financial sector do see a little bit of upsurge because that is the time when the curing of the portfolio happens and they again settle down in Q4.



Sonia: So can you tell us a little bit about the loan against property (LAP) segment? 18 percent of your book comes from there. What kind of slippages can we expect in Q3 and Q4 from that particular segment?



A: I am not seeing any stress on my LAP portfolio because as I keep saying, LAP portfolio or the product is not regulated and hence, each housing finance company, non-banking finance company (NBFC) or bank has its own nuances. We are conservative player and we are not seeing any different sort of a behaviour pattern on our LAP portfolio vis-à-vis our housing loan portfolio.



Sonia: So, what kind of disbursement growth would you be looking at over the next one year or even over the next six months for example? And how much do you think it could get impacted compared to what we have seen in the past?



A: Certainly, Q3 is going to be flat as Q2. Forward looking statements I cannot make, but as an industry veteran from the last 30 years, I am expecting that housing loan portfolios at an industry level will grow at a positive of 15-16 percent and for housing finance companies, they are bound to grow at about 18-19 percent. So, when I say industry does take care of the banking sector also because that does about 60 percent and housing finance company does about 40 percent. So, combined it will be about 15-16 percent. And for housing finance companies I am estimating an 18-19 percent.



Latha: Were your cheque bouncing or LAP specific to any specific regions?



A: There was no geographic distinction in the behaviour pattern of repayments in the month of November or even till December. So, about two thirds of December has passed by. We keep a very close track because everything is automised, is on a very large technology platform, so we are not finding any distinction.



Latha: In a bit, we will be talking about the run up t the Budget and what to expect. It is widely believed that affordable housing or housing in general can get a leg up in the Budget, to pump-prime the economy. What should the government do? What would you like, as a veteran, in this sector?



A: I am certainly looking at a combination, so this demonetisation is not an end in itself. It is means to an end. So, I am looking at a combination of goods and services tax (GST), Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and the impact of this demonetisation to reengineer the market size and what will happen is the self employed people who are more focused on resale property, etc or self construction will also get into the formal sector of buying from the primary market or the real estate developer, promoted condominiums and apartments. So, I think the market size is going to be redefined and is going to grow in the next year.



From the government’s side, a run up to the Budget certainly affordable housing should get an industry status. A lot of credit flow is required, a lot of simplification of definitions is required, because even when you review today, the definitions of affordable housing in different domains is different, which creates a lot of confusion. Plus, there should be some sort of a state wise definition of the size of dweller units, which qualify for affordable housing because when you talk about 60 square metre house costing up to Rs 30-35 lakh, loans not beyond Rs 25 lakh is alright in suburbs or metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune, etc but when you go to the Tier-II cities, even the state capitals, in this price range and in this loan amount, the people do get a far larger dwelling unit. So, it falls off from the affordable housing.