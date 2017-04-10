App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 10, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Housing.com appoints Amit Masaldan as national sales head

Housing.com is a part of Elara Technologies Pte Ltd, which also owns PropTiger.com and Makaan.com.

Housing.com appoints Amit Masaldan as national sales head

Realty portal Housing.com today appointed Amit Masaldan as national sales head to expand its senior leadership team.

Housing.com is a part of Elara Technologies Pte Ltd, which also owns PropTiger.com and Makaan.com.

"The new appointment comes in conjunction with the company's recent merger with PropTiger to become the largest and preferred full service online-to-offline (O2O) real estate platform in India," a company statement said.

Prior to joining Housing.com, Amit worked with another realty portal MagicBricks.

tags #Amit Masaldan #Business #Elara Technologies #Housing.com #MagicBricks #Makaan.com

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.