Housing.com appoints Amit Masaldan as national sales head

Realty portal Housing.com today appointed Amit Masaldan as national sales head to expand its senior leadership team.

Housing.com is a part of Elara Technologies Pte Ltd, which also owns PropTiger.com and Makaan.com.

"The new appointment comes in conjunction with the company's recent merger with PropTiger to become the largest and preferred full service online-to-offline (O2O) real estate platform in India," a company statement said.

Prior to joining Housing.com, Amit worked with another realty portal MagicBricks.