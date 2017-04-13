App
Apr 13, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hope to recover 50% of Rs 4700 cr outstanding with customers in FY18: Punj Lloyd

The EPC sector has made several doable recommendations to resolve the issue because EPC is not a sector where 5:25 package will work, said Atul Punj, Chairman & Managing Director, Punj Lloyd.

Atul Punj
Chairman | Punj Lloyd

Atul Punj, Chairman & Managing Director, Punj Lloyd said with the huge amount of investments going into infrastructure, the company would completely focus on its core capabilities. Defence remains the key area of focus, he said.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of India Conference in Japan, Punj said the government is working to resolve the non-performing assets (NPA) issue. He said the EPC sector has made several doable recommendations to resolve the issue because EPC is not a sector where 5:25 package will work.

The company is trying to recover Rs 4700 crore stuck with customers for a long time and hope to recovery at least 50 percent of that in FY18, he said.

The company has already sold non-core assets to reduce debt and will continue to do so, he said

Punj Lloyd traditionally provides integrated design, engineering, procurement construction and project management services in the energy and infrastructure sector. However, it has diversified its interests into aviation, defence and upstream through subsidiaries and joint ventures.

