Honor V10 with facial recognition launched in China, set to compete with OnePlus 5T

Huawei launched its latest flagship Honor V10 in China on Tuesday ahead of the global launch on December 5 in London. The phone will be priced in the premium category starting at Rs 26,335.

The phone incorporates all the latest trends in the market such as almost-bezeless display, iPhone X inspired face recognition-unlock system and a screen with 18:9 ratio. Going by the price and specifications, the phone will compete directly with the recently launched OnePlus 5T.

The device features a 5.99 inch thin bezel display with a resolution of 2160*1080 and pixel density of 403 ppi. As mentioned before, the phone features a screen ratio of 18:9, which is necessary for applications which support the split-screen feature.

Honor V10 comes in two RAM and storage specifications: a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory version priced at around Rs 26,300 and a 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory priced at around Rs 34,100. The phone supports memory expansion of up to 128 GB by way of microSD slot.

The device is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor with a Mali-G72 MP12 graphic processor. It runs on EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Camera-wise, the phone has a dual-rear camera setup with a 16 megapixel camera + 20 megapixel camera and an aperture of f/1.8. It has features such as HDR, panorama mode and can record videos at a resolution of 2160p at 30fps. For selfie lovers, the phone features a 13 megapixel front camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The front camera also doubles up as a security accessory as the phone comes with a face recognition unlock system. However, there might still be question marks over the accuracy of such a system. Even Apple, the world leader in smartphones, has a face-recognition system for its flagship Apple X which has been facing flak due to breaches of a system which was claimed to be fool-proof.

Apart from face recognition system, the phone retains the fingerprint sensor (rear-mounted) together with traditional pattern and PIN-based security features.

On the connectivity front, the phone is 4G VoLTE compatible, supports dual SIM and Bluetooth 4.2. The device also features NFC and connects to the computer through a USB 2.0 Type-C cable.

The phone packs a massive 3,750 mAh non-removable battery and comes in four colours — Beach Gold, Aurora Blue, Charm Red, Black.