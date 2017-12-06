Honor 7x with 18:9 full-view display launched in India starting at Rs 12,999

Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand, on Tuesday launched its latest semi-premium phone Honor 7x in India. The device was launched at an event in London where the company also announced the global launch of Honor V10. The phone will go on sale In India from Thursday and will be an Amazon exclusive.

Price

Honor 7x was initially launched in China in October and came in three storage configurations – 32GB, 64GB, 128GB. However, the phone will be available in India in only the 32GB and 64GB variants at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Specifications

As mentioned above, 7x is a mid-range phone and will run on Huawei’s self-developed OS EMUI 5.1 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The phone is the successor of the highly acclaimed Honor 6x and features a 5.93 inch LCD display that is almost bezel-less. The screen has a resolution of 1080*2160 pixels and has 18:9 FullView display which will enhance a user’s experience while watching movies, playing games or browsing the internet. The screen has Corning Gorilla glass protection.

It runs on Huawei’s home-grown octa-core Kirin 659 processor clocked at 2.36 GHz and features a Mali-T830 MP2 graphics processor. The phone comes with an internal memory of 32GB and 64GB and supports expandable memory of up to 256GB via microSD. However, the microSD card will make use of SIM 2 slot as the phone lacks a dedicated expansion slot. The phone will come with a 4GB RAM on all three configurations.

On the camera front, Honor 7x has an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 16 megapixel + 2 megapixel sensor duo combination and supports PDAF technology which allows the cameras to focus extremely fast. The phone also has an LED flash to assist the cameras in low light scenarios. The camera can capture Full-HD videos at 30fps and also has other features such as geo-tagging, touch focus.

On the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The front camera also has a Gesture Control function which allows you to take a selfie by simply turning your palm to the camera.

On the connectivity front, the phone support 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GLONASS, A-GPS and connects to the computer using a microUSB 2.0 cord. The phone also has a feature known as Wi-Fi Bridge which enables your phone to act as a Wi-Fi router thereby letting four other devices to connect to your Wi-Fi network.

The phone has security measures such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with the usual pattern and password lock/unlock feature. It is powered by a 3,340 mAh non removable battery and comes in Gold, Blue and Black options.

The event and exciting prizes

The company is offering exciting prizes which include power banks, earphones, free Honor 7x phone for 10 lucky winners to all those who register for the phone and take part in the Honor 7x quiz. The grand prize includes a trip voucher worth Rs 75,000 to seven lucky winners who have pre-registered for the phone.