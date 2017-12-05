Honor 7x set for India launch: All you need to know about specs and price

Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand, is all set to launch its latest semi-premium phone Honor 7x in India on Tuesday. The device will be launched at an event in London where the company is also planning to mark the global launch of Honor V10. The phone will go on sale In India from Thursday and will be an Amazon exclusive.

Price

Honor 7x was initially launched in China in October and came in three storage configurations – 32GB, 64GB, 128GB. The phone has been priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,652), CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,548) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 19,470) for the respective configurations and is expected to be priced similarly in India. However, what needs to be seen is which of these models will be launched in India.

Specifications

From what we gather, the Chinese phone will run on Huawei’s self-developed OS EMUI 5.1 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The phone is the successor of the highly acclaimed Honor 6x and features a 5.93 inch LCD display that is almost bezel-less. The screen has a resolution of 1080*2160 pixels and has a 18:9 ratio with Corning Gorilla glass protection.

The phone runs on Huawei’s home-grown octa-core Kirin 659 processor and features a Mali-T830 MP2 graphics processor. It supports expandable memory of up to 256GB via microSD. However, the microSD card will make use of SIM 2 slot as the phone lacks a dedicated expansion slot. The phone will come with 4GB RAM on all three configurations.

On the camera front, Honor 7x has an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 16 megapixel + 2 megapixel sensor duo combination. The phone also has an LED flash to assist the cameras in low light scenarios. The camera can capture Full-HD videos at 30fps and also has other features such as geo-tagging, touch focus. On the front, the phone features an 8 megapixel selfie snapper.

On the connectivity front, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GLONASS, A-GPS and connects to the computer using a microUSB 2.0 cord.

The phone has security measures such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with the usual pattern and password lock/unlock feature. The phone is powered by a 3,340 mAh non removable battery and comes in Blue, Gold and Black options.

The event and the rewards

The launch event will take place at 8pm IST and will be aired live on the company’s Facebook page. Honor is offering exciting prices which include power banks, earphones, free Honor 7x phone for 10 lucky winners to all those who register for the phone. The grand prize includes a trip voucher worth Rs 75,000 to seven lucky winners who have registered for the phone.