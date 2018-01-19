App
Jan 19, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda recalls 22,834 cars across various models in India

The latest exercise takes the overall number of recalled vehicles, equipped with airbags manufactured by Takata, by the company to 3.13 lakh units in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese auto major Honda is recalling 22,834 units of Accord, City and Jazz models in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags.

The latest exercise takes the overall number of recalled vehicles, equipped with airbags manufactured by Takata, by the company to 3.13 lakh units in India.

The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned arm Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), announced that the latest recall will impact models which were manufactured in 2013.

"HCIL will voluntarily replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators of 22,834 vehicles of 2013 model of Accord, City and Jazz as part of Honda's precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators," HCIL said in a statement.

According to the company, the recall will affect 510 units of the premium sedan Accord, 22,084 units of City, and 240 units of Jazz.

"The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting immediately," the company said.

Last year in January, HCIL had recalled 41,580 units of previous generation of Accord, Civic, City and Jazz models in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags.

In July 2016, the company had recalled 1,90,578 units of the previous generation of Accord, CR-V, Civic, City and Jazz models to rectify faulty airbags made by Takata.

Millions of vehicles globally have been recalled due to defective safety airbag manufactured by Japan's Takata Corp. PTI MSS .

