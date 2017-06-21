Honda's Cliq: A first look review

Moneycontrol News

The Cliq is Honda’s answer to the huge market of cheap, entry-level 100-110cc motorcycles, which though on a declining graph, is still a sizeable segment that is too good to ignore.

Developed over a period of one year the Cliq is not technically an entirely new product. It uses the platform on which the crossover Navi is built. It also uses the same 110cc engine that is seen on the blockbuster Activa; switches and other components, too, are borrowed from Honda models.

Honda believes that the Cliq is that precise model which will appeal to the rural customer who stayed away from scooters only because the price was unappealing. At Rs 42,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) the Cliq is the most affordable gearless scooter in the country in its class.

At first look the Cliq does not resemble any of the two-wheelers presently on sale in India. But then if one looks at the styling DNA of Honda it has in the past refrained from ‘getting inspired’ from other models.

The vehicle does not have the over-friendly demeanor of the Activa and neither does it have the outrageousness of the Dio. Yes, it does have the love-me-or-hate-me zing going for it but certainly it does not have the please-all looks.

But that’s where it stands out and that will be the defining factor for buyers. Remember the target audience is also anyone who wishes to use it as a utility two-wheeler.

Engineers at Honda achieved a height reduction of 25mm on the Cliq compared to the Activa. This was done to give greater convenience to women riders who often complained an inability to rest their foot on the ground without getting off the seat.

First ride

The handle bar grip-to-rider seat equation is unmistakably a Honda trait. It doesn't matter if the rider is a five-footer or six the Cliq carries forward the same comfortable essence as far as riding posture is concerned.

Firing up the engine using a button on the right the Cliq comes alive and settles to the accustomed rumble that is so frequently heard on city streets thanks to the ubiquitous Activa. While throttle response is slightly better than the Activa, the noise vibration and harshness (NVH) levels were delightfully lower.

The Cliq does not disappoint on acceleration either. A simple twist of the throttle and the response is instant. It can do a top whack of 83km/hr as per Honda disclosures.

At 102kg the Cliq is a full kilogram lighter than the Activa. In addition the smaller fuel tank of 3.5 litre (which Honda executives said is good enough for 200 kms) also leads to lower fuel weight compared to the Activa which has a tank capacity of 5.3 litre.

Ride is a bit bumpy on uneven surfaces as suspension seemed to be tuned to the stiffer level. However, the surface grip presented by the block pattern tubeless tyres makes sure that the vehicle is rooted to the ground at all times.

Honda decided to go for this kind of tyre because of the underdeveloped road network in the rural areas. Due to the rapid pace of development there are many villages which will have a mixture of paved, muddy or rocky roads. The block pattern tyres are suited for all road conditions.

One of the things that stand out on the Cliq is the combi brake system (CBS) with equalizer. Though the Cliq does not feature a disc brake, the rider will seldom feel its absence. CBS, which distributes braking force proportionately between the front and rear wheels simultaneously, generates that precise confidence for accelerating or cutting sharp corners.

Maneuverability is an ease on the Cliq thanks the wider end-to-end handle lock, thereby reducing the need to reversing the vehicle. This will greatly help urban rider dealing with traffic in congested city riding conditions.

On the utility front, the Cliq offers a wide floor foot board that can easily accommodate a medium-size suitcase. It also offers a material carrying stand fixed behind the pillion rider. The under-seat storage is good enough for only a small half face helmet. There is a provision for mobile phone charging through a socket built in the under seat storage area.

The vehicle comes with a maintenance-free battery, tubeless tyres and viscous air filter. For customization, Honda has provided optional parts that include front wind screens, floor cover, box center, cap cover and rear grip. The vehicle will be available in four colours – red with white, black, Moroccan blue with white and Orcus grey – in standard and graphic variants.