Jan 01, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars domestic sales rise 26% to 12,642 units in December

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Monday reported a 26 percent jump in its domestic sales to 12,642 units in December.

The company had sold 10,071 units in December 2016, HCIL said in a statement.

Last month, the company sold 291 units of small car Brio, 1,891 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 1,415 units of compact sedan Amaze and 4,365 units of mid-sized sedan City.

The company also sold 3,760 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. While SUV BR-V saw sales of 880 units, those of SUV CR-V stood at 40 units.

In addition, it exported a total of 730 units during the month under review.

For the calendar year 2017, HCIL registered a cumulative growth of 15 percent, selling 1,78,755 units as compared with 1,56,107 units in 2016.

The company said its premium sedan City reported cumulative sales of 62,573 units in 2017, thus becoming the highest selling mid-size sedan during the year.

"HCIL experienced robust growth during 2017 backed by good demand for all our products across segments, especially the Honda City and WR-V," HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said.

