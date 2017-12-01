App
Dec 01, 2017 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars domestic sales grow 47.2% to 11,819 units in Nov

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday reported a 47.2 percent jump in its domestic sales at 11,819 units in November.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Honda to launch 10th-gen Accord by the end of the year
Honda to launch 10th-gen Accord by the end of the year

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday reported a 47.2 percent jump in its domestic sales at 11,819 units in November.

The company had sold 8,029 units in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement.

Last month, the company sold 154 units of small car Brio, 2,039 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 1,976 units of compact sedan Amaze and 3,315 units of mid-sized sedan City.

The company also sold 3,521 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. While SUV BR-V saw sales of 793 units, those of SUV CR-V stood at 21 units.

In addition, it exported a total of 283 units during the month under review.

On the sales performance, HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said: "Last year, HCIL sales in November were severely affected by demonetisation. Although November volumes this year have shown improvement over last year, the market is still to recover fully from the GST related changes affecting consumers at large.

