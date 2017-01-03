Jan 03, 2017, 02.54 PM | Source: NEWS18.com
The Africa Twin was speculated to be launched in 2016 but the launch was delayed due to an unfortunate earthquake in Japan during the month of June 2016, which affected the development process of the motorcycle at the company's plant in Hamamatsu, Japan.
Honda Africa twin to be launched in India by mid-2017: Report
According to a Economic Times report, the Africa Twin will be launched by the end of first quarter of 2017-18 financial year.
The report goes on to say that the Africa Twin will arrive in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit, making it the second premium offering from the company's stable in the country, after the CBR 650F.
Powering the Africa Twin is a 998 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine that delivers 94 horsepower and 98 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The bike is expected to cost upwards of Rs 10 lakhs and will go against the likes of Triumph Tiger.
