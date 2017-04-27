App
Apr 27, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank, advises Neeraj Deewan

Neeraj Deewan of Quantum Securities recommends holding on to Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Neeraj Deewan
Director | Quantum Securitie

Neeraj Deewan of Quantum Securities told CNBC-TV18, "Definitely the numbers were more in-line and they were good numbers. However the kind of movement that we have seen in Kotak Mahindra Bank, it is not a cheap bank, it is coming at a premium. However they have been showing inorganic growth also and I think that will continue for the stock. So, if someone is already invested, I would not ask to sell."

"I think one can hold on to the stock because I feel that with the kind of growth that people are talking about, like we heard Aditya Puri also saying yesterday, that the kind of growth that can come ahead can be great growth. So, Kotak Mahindra Bank would also get a share of that growth which is going to follow now once the economy is recovering," he said.

"So, one should hold on to Kotak Bank for better stock prices in the next one to one and a half years."

tags #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Neeraj Deewan of Quantum Securitie #Stocks Views

