Hold Intellect Design Arena, buy on dips: Rajesh Agarwal

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital told CNBC-TV18, "Intellect Design Arena is a good company, a global leader in financial technology for banking, insurance, and other financial services. It has been demerged from Polaris sometime back and almost one-third of the revenue comes from here off. The company has a robust product portfolio and digital technology and that is going to be a big area in coming days. They are also going to come out with a Rs 200 crore rights issue and that would be utilised towards product development."

"Short-term looks subdued due to expenses towards expanding presence and overhang of equity dilution. However, the longer term looks very good. I think one should continue holding on and if price falls after the results, maybe around Rs 125-130 levels, one can even go ahead and buy," he added.