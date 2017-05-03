App
May 03, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold Intellect Design Arena, buy on dips: Rajesh Agarwal

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital is of the view that one can hold Intellect Design Arena and buy on dips.

Rajesh Agarwal
Rajesh Agarwal
Aum Capital

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital told CNBC-TV18, "Intellect Design Arena is a good company, a global leader in financial technology for banking, insurance, and other financial services. It has been demerged from Polaris sometime back and almost one-third of the revenue comes from here off. The company has a robust product portfolio and digital technology and that is going to be a big area in coming days. They are also going to come out with a Rs 200 crore rights issue and that would be utilised towards product development."

"Short-term looks subdued due to expenses towards expanding presence and overhang of equity dilution. However, the longer term looks very good. I think one should continue holding on and if price falls after the results, maybe around Rs 125-130 levels, one can even go ahead and buy," he added.

