Hold ICICI Bank, buy Ajanta Pharma on dips: Rajesh Agarwal

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital told CNBC-TV18, "I think one should hold on to ICICI Bank because there are short-term headwinds, short-term problems no doubt because of slippages, concern over quality of assets and all those things. However, going forward, with the kind of branch this has, 4,500 plus branches, and increasing share of retail business, we feel once the economic recovery takes place then it would be much better."

"As far as current quarter numbers are concerned, we think the numbers are going to remain strong due to low base, but the concerns over quality of assets and slippages remain. We would like to have a look at the management view towards high exposure accounts. However, all-in-all, for a long-term investment, one should hold on," he said.