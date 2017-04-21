App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 21, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hold HDFC Bank, advises Avinnash Gorakssakar

Avinnash Gorakssakar recommends holding on to HDFC Bank.

Avinnash Gorakssakar
Avinnash Gorakssakar

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I think one should hold on to HDFC Bank because clearly from the kind of financial numbers reported for Q4, the bank has reported a very robust set of numbers both on the asset quality side as well as on the income and profitability side. Our sense is that FY18 should be a lot better once we see clearly the macro recovery happening and in all probability FY18 should be a much better year as compared to FY17. Longer-term, significantly more wealth can be created. Even from the current level, one should hold on."

At 15:22 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,497.00, up Rs 35.05, or 2.40 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,498.00.

tags #Avinnash Gorakssakar #HDFC Bank #Stocks Views

