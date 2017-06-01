HMSI sales up 23 percent in May at 5,37,035 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday reported 23 percent increase in total sales at 5,37,035 units in May.

It had sold 4,36,328 units in the same month last year. In the domestic market, sales grew 23 percent to 5,10,381 units last month as against 4,15,860 units in May 2016, the company said in a statement.

Exports grew 30 percent to 26,654 units in May as against 20,468 units in the same period of the previous fiscal.