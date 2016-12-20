Hiring likely to see 10-15% growth in 2017: TimesJobs

Hiring activity in the country is likely to grow by 10-15 per cent in 2017 and IT, telecom and healthcare are expected to be the top employment generators, says TimesJobs Job Outlook Survey.

Besides, it said, over 70 per cent of the organisations surveyed plan to increase the ratio of women in their workforce.

About 60 per cent employers foresee a higher demand for women professionals at the middle level positions, 20 per cent see maximum hires at the entry level while another 20 per cent say they will hire women professionals for CXO level leadership roles in 2017, the survey said.

"There is a clear paradigm shift in the Indian economy, with the support of the government's efforts and focus on IT, entrepreneurship and manufacturing, India Inc is steering itself for strong growth that is seen to be impacting job growth and employment in the country next year," says Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions.

As per the survey, which covered 2,000 employers across India, 30 per cent said IT and telecom sectors will hire the biggest numbers, followed by healthcare sector (20 per cent) and manufacturing (15 per cent).

Another 15 per cent voted for automobile and 10 per cent for infrastructure and retail sectors.

Professionals with 5-10 years of experience would see the maximum demand across sectors. Nearly 30 per cent of companies surveyed said mid-level managers with 5-10 years of experience would be most sought in 2017.

About 20 per cent employers see greater demand for young professionals with less than 2 years of experience in 2017 while 15 per cent said experienced professionals with 10-20 years of experience will be most in demand.

Major metros will continue to be the top job hubs in 2017 according to the survey.

Nearly 45 per cent organisations said jobs opportunities will be maximum in metro cities, including, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai while 40 per cent see a rise in employment opportunities in Tier I locations.