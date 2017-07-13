Hind Power buys 15 solar projs in Japan, readies Bangladesh foray

Hindustan Power today said that it has acquired 15 solar power generation projects in Japan besides readying a foray into Bangladesh with 100 MW solar projects.

"The company has recently acquired 15 solar power generation projects in Japan and is poised to enter the emerging market of Bangladesh with 4X25 MW solar projects at Trishal in Bangladesh," the company said in a statement.

Hindustan Power also said that it is set to increase footprints in the international markets to 2 GW by 2022.

"We believe that our successful foray will encourage more players from India to expand operations in the international markets thereby allowing India to emerge as a solar powerhouse," Hindustan Power Chairman Ratul Puri said.

"The proposal to develop 4X25 MW solar project has been submitted to Government of Bangladesh and required land agreement has already been signed," Lalit Jain, CEO, International Solar, Hindustan Power said.

"We will take these projects into construction in the next couple of quarters. While many of the players were formalising their plans, we recorded the distinction of being the largest renewable energy player in UK way back in 2012 & 2013," Jain said.